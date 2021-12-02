‘I killed Alex’ · TV News

Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) teams up with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) once again to destroy Angel (Camila Queiroz) in Verdades Secretas 2. The investigator drugs the model and induces her to confess to the crime she committed in the past. “I killed Alex [Rodrigo Lombardi]”, admits the protagonist in the novel by Walcyr Carrasco.

In the new batch of chapters available on Globoplay on Wednesday (1) , the ex-policeman convinces Giovanna to rehire him to prove the businessman’s murder. The rebel raises money to help speed up the investigation. The boy then travels to Angra dos Reis with the expert Thais (Aline Borges).

A few months pass in the story, and the pair finally find Alex’s body. However, the autopsy result finds that the death occurred by drowning, saving Angel from going to jail.

Giovanna is angry with the result and does not give up on proving her rival’s guilt in her father’s murder. Cristiano, then, enters the scene to deceive the protagonist and make her confess that she killed the rich man.

The investigator invites Fabrício’s mother (Bernardo Lessa) to go out, and she accepts without suspecting his ulterior motives. “I have a surprise for you. Wait here”, says the character from Romulo Estrela.

plan in action

He moves away from the top model and pours a substance into her wine glass. “To the future”, toasts the boy. “You know you gave me a very important gift today… The watch, the code for Luxembourg’s secret account. Now I can be free, I won’t need to be anyone’s slave”, celebrates the girl, referring to the object that was with Lara/Lua (Júlia Byrro) and unlocks the fortune of Guilherme’s family (Gabriel Leone).

“You don’t know how good it is to hear that. But there’s more… When I told you that I saved your life, you didn’t believe me, you didn’t take me seriously”, says Euripides’ friend (Jonathan Azevedo). “What do you mean by that?” asks the young woman.

“When I found Alex’s body on that island, he was in a very precarious situation. When they opened the coffin, I found a bullet, which must have probably been lodged in some of the organs in Alex’s body. The organ decomposed, and the The bullet ended up at the bottom of the coffin. I took the bullet without anyone noticing. It’s here with me,” reveals Cristiano.

I would bet that bullet came out of the same revolver you took from your grandmother. I could have told everyone this, but I didn’t. In fact, my only chance was at that press conference. And do you know why I didn’t do it? Because I love you. I love you so madly.

“I put my profession at risk by hiding this clue. Have you ever stopped to think what people would say if they knew that? What could happen to you? I saved you. This is yours,” he says, handing over the projectile for the protagonist.

take the jump

Angel holds the bullet and makes another toast: “To the future.” “A toast to both of us”, completes Giovanna’s contract. Camila Queiroz’s character complains that wine is bitter, but continues to drink. The investigator then takes advantage of the drug’s effect to encourage the model to talk more about her involvement with Alex.

“I have many reasons to smile. I was very scared for my son, but now he’s going to be fine. My son… Everything for me. My son is a piece of me. His father tried to take him away from me, but I am I was never going to let that happen,” she confesses. “Guilherme died in the accident, didn’t he?” asks the ex-policeman. Visky’s friend (Rainer Cadete) almost talks too much:

He died… But he doesn’t look at me like that. Mother to child thing. I’ve been through so much in this life. I had to defend myself, I still have to defend myself a lot. I am not a criminal.

“I know not. For me, you’re not”, lies the boy. “I was practically bought by Alex… Bought. He married my mother. She killed herself… I loved my mother so much, I felt so guilty about it. Guilty to this day,” Angel vents.

Cristiano then strikes: “I know you killed Alex. You know I know.” “My heart is racing, it’s beating faster”, the young woman despairs. “Calm down, breathe. What matters is that you know I know. I know what you’ve done,” he continues. Drugged, Angel ends up confessing to the crime. “I killed Alex. I killed… I killed Alex,” she repeats.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place this Wednesday and the 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will end this month on Globo.

Learn all about soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.