‘I love it, I was blessed’, says owner of the biggest nose in the world, according to Guinness – Internacional

The Turkish Mehmet zyrek since 2001, the owner of the title of biggest nose in the world (photo: Reproduction) the turkish Mehmet zyrek , since 2001, the owner of biggest nose in the world, according to Guinness World Records. His nose measures 8.8 centimeters and since then no one has managed to beat his record in over twenty years.

To Guinness, Mehmet said that having a large nose gives him some abilities that other people with a normal-sized nose don’t have. “My sense of smell is different from other people’s,” he says.

“I say ‘there’s a smell in here.’ Other people say ‘we can’t smell it.’ I say, ‘you can’t smell it, but I can,'” he said proudly.

Having been successful since entering the rankings, Mehmet participated in the 2010 Lo Show Dei Record, an Italian TV show, and showed live how he could fill his nostrils with a balloon.

Zyrek said that his parents and uncles also have a big nose, but interestingly, generations after him have not inherited the trait.

“I love my nose, of course… I was blessed. I am extremely happy to represent Turkey, the Black Sea or Artvin on an international scale. Some become martyrs, some become prime ministers and some become record holders.”