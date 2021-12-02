‘I love it, I’ve been blessed’ says Turkish man with the biggest nose in the world second record book | World

“I love my nose, of course…I was blessed,” he said in an interview with Guinness World Records.

Ozyurek, with his 8.8 centimeters, is considered the living man with the biggest nose since 2001, when he had his first official measurement.

1 of 1 Mehmet Ozyurek sports an 8.8 cm nose. — Photo: Reproduction/Guinness Mehmet Ozyurek sports an 8.8 cm nose. — Photo: Reproduction/Guinness

“I love this feature of mine,” said the nose. “The world too, Guinness and of course my wife!”

Despite the fact that nose and ears grow during life, Ozyurek’s has remained the same size for 20 years – a little bigger than a playing card, from base to tip.

Ozyurek was born in Turkey in 1949 and is a famous resident of the city of Artvin, in the northeast of the country, a thousand kilometers from the capital Ankara.

He explained to the record books that he believes his big nose is a genetic trait, which he inherited from his father and uncles, who also had big noses.

“No doctor could explain to me why,” mused Ozyurek.

The Turk, however, says that he did not always take this special feature of his with ease. As a child, I was bullied by friends.

“They called me a big nose to make me feel bad,” he laments. “But I decided to look at myself. I looked in the mirror and found myself.”