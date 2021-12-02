“I wanted to live,” says survivor on trial

Former employee of the Kiss nightclub Kátia Giane Pacheco was the first to testify today at the trial in Porto Alegre of the four defendants accused of the nightclub fire. She was working in the local kitchen at the time the fire started. In all, 242 people died and another 636 were injured.

“It was full, because I didn’t stop for a minute. I was in the kitchen and the light went out, and I started to hear people screaming. The kids who worked at the bar already jumped out of the bar,” he said.

The employee tried to leave the place, but saw that several people confused the bathroom door with the exit from the nightclub and tried to guide them. “When I said it was to the other side, I passed out and woke up only later, when they asked if there was anyone there (in the club). (…) That’s when I felt a jet of foam entering my throat and I started to scream in there that I didn’t want to die.”

“They tried to take me out, as there were people on top of me, they couldn’t and they just let me go. And they were going to try to get someone else, but in that I grabbed that person’s legs to get out of there.”

Attorney Leonardo Santiago, who works in Spohr’s defense, stressed that Kiko was the one who rescued her, according to testimony by the defendant’s wife.

Kátia had 40% of her body burned and was hospitalized for 46 days — initially in Santa Maria, then transferred to Porto Alegre. The ex-employee was very emotional when she remembered the hospitalization, part of her in a coma.

“Before I woke up for 21 days, they tried to deintubate me, and I had a cardiac arrest. They told me they would deintubate again and, if I didn’t resist, they would let me die. I got it in my head that I wanted to live, when it was 46 days he was discharged from the hospital.”, said Kátia, in tears.

The former employee, who is currently pregnant, knew about 50 people who died in the tragedy.

Kátia reported that fireworks shows were “frequent” at the nightclub and that the club’s policy was “the more people in the house, the better”. The former employee pointed out that about a thousand people were in the nightclub at the time of the tragedy.

She had worked for about six months at Kiss, without a formal contract, and explained that she filed a lawsuit in court to try to get severance pay. “I had to appeal in court. I was unable to receive amounts. The process ended in November 2019 and so far I have not received anything.”

The survivor asked for the defendants’ conviction, when questioned by the prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari, However, even after she responded, judge Orlando Faccini Neto asked that the question not be answered.

“”With all the things they’ve done [na reforma], with the elevation of the stage and the placement of foam, they [os donos] they tried to kill us,” said the survivor.