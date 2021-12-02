“I was blessed”, says the owner of the biggest nose in the world, according to the Guinness

posted on 12/01/2021 5:06 PM / updated on 12/01/2021 5:29 PM



The Turkish Mehmet Özyürek has been, since 2001, the owner of the biggest nose in the world, according to Guinness World Records. His nose measures 8.8 centimeters and since then no one has managed to beat his record in fifty years.

To Guinness, Mehmet said that having a large nose gives him some abilities that other people with a normal-sized nose don’t have. “My sense of smell is different from other people’s”, he says.

“I say ‘there is a smell here.’ Other people say ‘we don’t smell that.’ I say, ‘you may not smell it, but I can,’” he stated proudly.

Having been successful since entering the rankings, Mehmet participated in the 2010 Lo Show Dei Record, an Italian TV show, and showed live how he could fill a balloon with his nostril.

Özyürek said that his parents and uncles also have a large nose, but interestingly, generations after him did not inherit the trait.

“I love my nose, of course…I was blessed. I am extremely happy to represent Turkey, the Black Sea or Artvin on an international scale. Some become martyrs, some become prime ministers and some become record holders.”