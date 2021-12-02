IBGE: Brazil creates jobs, but salaries are eroded by inflation – News

You Continuous PNAD data for the third quarter of 2021, released this Tuesday (30) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), show that, unlike the number of vacancies, which grew in the country, the purchasing power of those who are employed is increasingly smaller.

In comparison with the second quarter of this year, from April to June, real income (R$2,459) dropped 4.0%.

If the third quarter of last year is taken into account, the difference is 11.1%. “There is a growth in occupations with lower income and also loss of purchasing power due to the advance of inflation”, explained the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) of September 2021 recorded that, in twelve months, official inflation already reached 10.25%.

Southeast and industry are negative highlights

Breaking down by regions in Brazil, the Southeast had the largest percentage and cash losses in the wages of the employed population: 13.2% and R$ 426.

In the North, there were the smallest drops: 4.3% and R$87 less.

The workers who had the biggest real reductions (considering losses with inflation) in a year were those in the industry, with 14.7% less purchasing power, or R$428.

in construction, which celebrates an increase in business, employees started to earn 7.3% less, as if they had deducted R$ 146 from their salary. In the segment of commerce, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, the drop was 12.3%, or less than R$271.

Wallet or no wallet, everyone lost

The fall affected both workers with a formal contract and those who were not registered between July and September.

In the private sector as a whole, those who had a formal contract earned 6.5% less compared to 2020. Those who did not, 11.5%.

Self-employed workers lost the least. Those who had a CNPJ (registration of a company) started to earn 2.4% less, while those who did not have 7.9%.