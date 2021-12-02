Ibovespa drops 1.12% and minimum renewal of the year with omicron; Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) drops by 11.7%

O Ibovespa closed the trading session this Wednesday (1) down 1.12% to 1000,774.57 points, after starting the day at a high, giving signs that it would recover from yesterday’s losses.

O Ibovespa today renewed its low for the year and closed at the worst level since November last year.

The index followed with an eye on the vote of the PEC of Precatório that could happen this Wednesday in the Senate. In the evaluation of Ativa Investimentos, if approved, the PEC will reduce the perception of fiscal risk, which would avoid the chance of a public calamity decree by the government.

The benchmark also continued to match fears with the new variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the omicron. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of infection by the new variant in the country, in California. Here in Brazil, São Paulo registered the third case of omicron.

Ups and downs in the session

If in the morning the Ibovespa seemed to have left yesterday’s debacle behind, in the afternoon the index succumbed to pessimism, especially with the changes in the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório. The senators’ intention to already address a new change in the spending ceiling for 2026 also weighed on the assets. The perception, say strategists heard by Broadcast, is that this would seal the end of the fiscal anchor.

“Despite the changes, the roof is still alive. On the day we thought the PEC was going to pass, in the 45th of the second half, (Senator and PEC rapporteur, Fernando) Bezerra says that maybe he will put in a mechanism to pierce the ceiling in 5 years. It is almost like saying, in practice, that the roof is being removed”, said Rodrigo Natali, strategist at Inversa.

Not even the intention brought by the rapporteur, in the middle of the afternoon, to vote the proposal today in the Senate was enough to encourage investors. Near the end of the trading session, the signs were reversed, however, and the text analysis should only take place tomorrow. The approval of the PEC, despite the fiscal deterioration caused by the change that the text brings in the spending ceiling, is seen as one of the main domestic uncertainties. That’s because, every day it sits in Congress, the matter is subject to more changes and further deterioration. “PEC is still a monster under the bed. Each day that the text undergoes another challenge, this uncertainty improves. With each new noise, it gets a little worse”, pointed out Antonio Carlos Pedrolin, leader of the variable income desk at Blue3.

With the confirmation of the first case of the covid-19 omicron variant in the United States, in New York, the exchanges returned the recovery from the beginning of trading and ended the day in negative. As a result, the Ibovespa melted even further until reaching the day’s low, at 110,726.95 points (-1.17%). Far from the maximum, in the morning, at 104,086.68 (+2.13%).

Pedrolin emphasizes that the news has not provided room for optimism and inspires the caution that won the fight in the market today. In addition to the doubts regarding the PEC in the domestic scenario, the omicron variant raises uncertainties regarding the possibility of new lockdowns and possible impacts on global growth and emerging markets still digest the prospect of a faster withdrawal of US stimulus (tapering) than the foreseen. Faster tapering implies a rise in interest rates earlier than estimated by the US and a flight of natural capital from emerging countries to lower risk assets.

“You see the PEC, the doubt around it. Sees Powell in anticipation of the tapering. All this brings a little more caution. We woke up positive, with a hangover from yesterday, which is natural due to a repurchase movement, but as the session moves on and doubts arise, there is a natural adjustment of the positions”, pointed out the variable income leader at Blue3.

The domestic bad mood, however, was not enough to remove the positive signal from Petrobras shares, which rose since the morning, despite the rally having lost much force after the turnaround in oil prices in the late afternoon. They began to fall after the news of the confirmation of the first case of the omicron variant in the US.

The same happened with the petrochemical company Braskem, which sustained the highest increase in the index, of more than 5%. Despite the caution with the new strain, the perception is that a possible pause in the production increase of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) and the lack of progress in the negotiations on the nuclear agreement with Iran should reduce the impact of the variant in business.

At the other end, retail continues to suffer from the perfect storm that has formed in the sector: a combination of high interest rates, unemployment and high indebtedness. In addition, Natali, from Inversa, points out that a series of withdrawals from large multimarket and stock exchange funds in recent weeks, driven by a migration of investors from variable income to interest, helps to bring down the sector’s shares. Highlight for Magazine Luiza, which led the declines in trading today, with indentation of 11.7%.

Ibovespa movement today

The Ibovespa today opened the trading session on a high, reaching 103,000 points, driven by airlines and the tourism segment.

Despite fears about omicron, shares of airlines rose supported by the opinion of the University of Oxford, which pointed out that there is no evidence that current vaccines do not work against the new strain.

During the day, the Ibovespa continued to rise, pulled by banks and oil companies, but it changed mood and started to fall around 4 pm, following expectations for the vote on the PEC dos Precatório.

Today, the positive highlights were on account of the commodities sector, which benefited from the rise in prices. In the intraday, shares of Braskem (BRKM5), Suzano (SUSB3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) took off.

On the downside, retailers stood out, with Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) dropping by more than 4%.

Highest Ibovespa

At highest Ibovespa this day were:

Braskem (BRKM5): +5.45% / R$ 52.78

Suzano (SUZB3): +3.37% / R$ 58.05

Gerdau (GGBR4): +1.43% / BRL 26.17

Gerdau Metalurgia (GOAU4): +1.41% / R$ 10.80

Petz (PETZ3): +1.32% / R$ 18.45

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

At Ibovespa’s biggest casualties this day were:

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): -11.79% / R$ 6.88

Méliuz (CASH3): -11.37% / R$ 2.65

Locaweb (LWSA3): -9.93% / R$ 11.88

Via (VIIA3): -8.29% / R$ 5.20

Iguatemi (IGTI11): -7.89% / R$ 175.00

News that moved the Stock Exchange

Voting for the PEC dos Precatórios today will be decided by Pacheco, says Bezerra

Biden projects moderate inflation and is optimistic about the impact of Ômicron

Trade balance has a deficit of US$ 1.307 billion in November

Voting of the PEC of Precatório

The government leader and rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), stated that the vote on the proposal in plenary this Wednesday will depend on the decision of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The rapporteur is currently meeting with parliamentarians who are critical of the PEC and should comment after the meeting on possible changes to the text.

There is pressure to reduce the period of limitation on the payment of court orders and link the entire fiscal space of the PEC to Auxílio Brasil and social security expenses.

Biden is optimistic about the impact of Ômicron

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, stated that inflationary pressures affecting the country’s economy will moderate as the challenges faced during the resumption of the covid-19 crisis are overcome. Among them, the representative highlighted the problems in the global supply chain.

According to Biden, his administration used every device in its power, such as releasing oil reserves in coordination with other countries, to contain high inflation in the US. He also highlighted that the phenomenon in prices is global, during a speech on Wednesday.

Asked whether he feared the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus could worsen the factors that drive inflation, Biden said he was optimistic and stressed that, so far, there was no reason to believe that it would. For him, the strain is a cause for concern but not panic.

Trade balance

The Brazilian trade balance registered a deficit of US$ 1.307 billion in November, with growth in imports surpassing that of exports in the period, according to the Ministry of Economy’s Foreign Trade Secretariat.

In November 2020, the result was positive in US$ 2.488 billion.

Last month, the trade flow (sum of exports and imports) increased 37%. Exports totaled US$ 20.296 billion in November (+23.2%). Imports reached US$ 21.603 billion in November (+53.1%).

From January to November, the trade balance accumulates a surplus of US$ 57.191 billion. The value is 19.9% ​​higher than the same period last year. There was an increase of 34.9% in exports and 39.7% in imports in the period.

Performance of the main indexes

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -1.12% / 100,774.57

IFIX today: +0.11% / 2,581.29

IBRX today: -1.09% / 42,914

SMLL today: -2.78% / 2,215.28

IDIV today: -1.04/ 6,185

Ibovespa quotation on Tuesday (30)

In the previous session, on Tuesday (30), the Ibovespa ended down 0.87%, to 101,915.45 points.

With information from Estadão Content