Ibovespa drops 1.12% and renews the worst closing of the year; delay in PEC voting and omicron variant prevented the Exchange’s recovery

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa’s first trading session in December was a rerun of what frequently happened last month. The Stock Exchange started the day well, recovering 104,000 points, but returned to the negative terrain pressured by the performance of global markets and internal issues that have dragged on for months.

It wasn’t much different out there. US stocks rose sharply for most of the day, but turned around with uncertainties about the real impact of the Covid-19’s omicron variant on the economy. The first case of the mutation was confirmed in the case of California, while hospitalizations increase in South Africa. However, the World Health Organization does not yet know precisely how serious the new strain is and whether or not it is already resistant to vaccines. existing.

President Joe Biden was more wary of the variant in a speech this afternoon. Biden, who initially scrapped new restrictions in the United States because of the new strain, said he was worried about inflation and low vaccinations.

Read more: Anvisa says that vaccines remain effective against hospitalization and death by Covid-19

In Brazil, there are already three confirmed cases of the new variant. Requests for consular assistance made by Brazilians detained in African countries are on the rise and those in this situation have been registered by Itamaraty.

The American Central Bank’s Beige Book also did not help to maintain optimism, as it pointed to only a moderate resumption of economic activity in most American states. According to the Federal Reserve, the performance was held back by the lack of supply and also by the scarcity of labor in several districts, with consumption spending growing only moderately.

The Ibovespa, which rose more than 2% in the morning, following the international markets, zeroed gains and once again approached 100,000 points. Investors spent the day keeping an eye on Congress, where senators approved the nomination of André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) after a full day of hearings – but the subject of greatest interest to the market was the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios, which was not voted on in Plenary during the trading session.

Anticipating delays, the PEC vote is also scheduled for tomorrow’s agenda (2). The government is still negotiating changes to guarantee a scoreboard with a margin that ensures the necessary quorum to approve the text, that is, 49 favorable votes in two rounds.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution aims to make room in the 2022 Budget, postponing the payment of judicial debts of the Union, the precatório. Thus, the government could pay the Auxílio-Brasil of R$ 400 without breaking the Spending Cap, a measure that at first encountered resistance in the market, but today is considered an alternative considered “less worse” in terms of fiscal risks.

Read more: 3rd quarter GDP should be defined by services and close to stability

The Ibovespa ended the day down 1.12% to 100,774 points, renewing the worst closing score since November last year. The volume traded on the day was, once again, above the average, at BRL 34.8 billion. The Ibovespa futures for December operated in a fall of 1.56% to 100,925 points, in the last trades of the day.

“The Stock Exchange is still very sensitive to the political scenario and any news in this regard has been making prices in the market”, said Alexandre Brito, manager of Finacap Investimentos, about a possible postponement of the vote in the PEC dos Precatórios.

The commercial dollar closed at the high of the day, up 0.63% to BRL 5.670 in purchases and BRL 5.671 in sales. The dollar futures maturing in January 2022 operates at a high of 1.27%, at R$ 5.729, in the last trades of the day.

In the futures interest market, the extended session ended with the DI for January 2023 stable, at 11.78%; DI for January 2025 rose nine basis points, to 11.49%; and the DI for January 2027 advanced 13 basis points to 11.44%.

In New York, indices, which traded sharply higher for most of the day, reversed sign on fears about the omicron variant. The Dow Jones closed down 1.34% to 34,022 points; the S&P was down 1.18%, to 4,512 points; and the Nasdaq closed down 1.83%, at 15,254 points.

In a new speech to the US Congress, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke again that inflation is not transitory and gave new signals about accelerating the withdrawal of stimulus in the country. Since the pandemic began, the monetary authority has been buying billions of dollars in Treasury bonds daily to heat up the economy. The Federal Reserve has already cut purchases in November and may accelerate tapering this month, as Powell signaled.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, closed up more than 1%.

Oil prices made zero gains and closed lower: the barrel of Brent oil closed down 0.42% to US$ 69.52; and the WTI retreated 0.15% to US$ 66.28. The market will follow the meeting of the Organization of Oil-Producing Countries and Allies (OPEC+), which may or may not establish a new production target in light of the advancement of the omicron variant in the world.

