Ibovespa is in a bad mood and starts to fall with FED and PEC of Precatório By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade is down 0.73%, to 101,169 points at 15:59, after having spent the beginning of the day on a high, trying to recoup yesterday’s losses. The rises 0.43%, to R$ 5.703.

The market is cautious with the impasses in the vote of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate. The leader of the MDB, Eduardo Braga, said that it is more “prudent to leave the vote on the PEC of the precatório until tomorrow”. Senator Simone Tebet stated that “we are not giving up stamping fiscal space until 2026”.

The scoreboard for approving the PEC is still tight, which forces the government to make more concessions to get support.

In addition, on the international stage, eyes are turned to the second day of testimonies by the chair of , , in the US Senate.

“Almost all analysts expect inflation to drop significantly in the second half of next year,” Powell said. , not just the most likely.”

