Ibovespa is supported by Wall Street and operates at a high; investor reflects GDP and PEC of court orders in the Senate

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa rises following the positive side of the international market, which operates without a defined trend this Thursday. While stocks in Europe retreat, indices in New York are mixed and some operate with moderate gains. In addition to the uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Brazilian stock exchange should also reverberate the domestic news, with the PEC dos Precatório and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter on the radar.

GDP dropped 0.1% compared to the second quarter and, even though it came in slightly below the market consensus, which predicted stagnation, it was the second consecutive quarterly decline. In comparison with the third quarter of 2020, GDP increased 4%. A part of analysts viewed the data negatively.

“We entered a possible scenario of stagnation, with an absence of economic growth in a scenario of high inflation”, says Amauri Junior, investment advisor at Phi Investimentos. “There was an expectation over the services sector, which had an improvement performance, but lost steam”, he adds.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Pedro Secchin, a partner at Golden Investimentos, believes that the market will interpret the result as data in line with projections. “This is good news that could bring relief in the short to medium term, as the pressure from the new strain wears off,” he said.

Yesterday the markets zeroed the gains that had been accumulating throughout the day and retreated with the confirmation of the first case of the omicron variant in the United States. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the new strain is already present in more than 20 countries, but it still cannot specify the severity of this new variant and whether or not it is resistant to existing vaccines.

More than the possibility of new lockdowns, the discovery of omicron raises doubts about the maintenance of stimulus measures by Central Banks around the world.

In Brasília, last night, the rapporteur of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), made an appeal to the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for the matter to be voted, stating that a agreement to secure approval was at hand. Pacheco accepted the decision and scheduled the vote for this morning.

It was the second consecutive postponement, amid difficulties in the government base to guarantee the necessary votes for the approval, necessary to guarantee fiscal space for Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 for about 17 million people in 2022. To be approved, the PEC needs 49 votes from the 81 senators, in two rounds. In case of approval, it returns to the Chamber, where it would also need to be approved in two rounds.

At 10:18 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa trades up 1.59%, at 102,374 points. The Ibovespa futures for December traded up 1.87% at 102,730 points.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Real Time: Check out corporate analytics and instant coverage of the latest market news

The commercial dollar operates at a low rate and retreats 0.5%, to R$5.641 on purchase and R$5.642 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 trade at a drop of 0.99% to R$5.674.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 drops 16 basis points to 11.62%; DI for January 2025 drops 14 basis points at 11.35%; and the DI for January 2027 drops 12 basis points to 11.32%.

In New York, futures indices are beginning to recover from the previous fall. Dow Jones futures advance 0.73%; S&P futures is up 0.44% and Nasdaq futures is up 0.02%.

In Europe, the stock exchanges closed yesterday before the turn of the trend in New York and retreat today, far removed from the United States. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, retreated 1.5%.

In Asia, after a Wednesday of gains, Stock Exchanges closed with mixed results, also affected by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with a drop in mainland China and Japan, but higher in Hong Kong and South Korea.

In the segment of commodities, the price of iron ore dropped sharply again today, retreating more than 3% on the Chinese Dalian stock exchange. Oil prices are also losing steam again, with Brent barrel trading at US$69.13, up 0.38%, and WTI advancing 0.31%, to US$65.77. The market operates awaiting a decision from the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries and other countries with large production (OPEC+) regarding its supply policy.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Thursday (02) highlights that the controlling shareholder of Braskem (BRKM5) considers a secondary offering of shares for sale, in whole or in part.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

MRV (MRVE3), Cury (CURY3), Unify (FIQE3) and Aura Minerals (AURA33) reported on earnings distribution.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) received IG-Sest governance certification.

Meanwhile, Renova Energia (RNEW4) concluded the sale of UPI Brasil PCH for the amount of R$ 1.1 billion.

Check out the highlights:

be educational

Ser Educacional (SEER3) announced this Thursday morning (2) the acquisition of edtech It is set at BRL 20 million, the amount being added to another BRL 3 million, depending on the achievement of goals within a period of three years – the minimum time for which the founding partners will remain at the head of the company.

Delinea is, according to Ser Educacional itself, one of the largest independent producers of digital academic content for higher education in Brazil. In 2021, its revenue was around R$ 6 million. This is the third start up acquired in the year.

Braskem

Braskem received from its controller, Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, information that it is currently considering the possibility of carrying out a secondary public offering of shares.

According to the statement, part or all of Novonor’s stake in Braskem’s preferred shares would be potentially sold.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, Novonor informed that, as a measure to support its decision, it requested Braskem to carry out “studies on the impacts, governance improvements and measures necessary for Braskem’s eventual migration to the trading segment of B3’s Novo Mercado”.

Petrobras

Petrobras received yesterday (1) certification in the Governance Indicator of the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies (IG-Sest), of the Ministry of Economy, reaching a classification in the best level of the indicator -Level 1, which demonstrates the degree of excellence of the company in corporate governance.

be educational

Ser Educacional (SEER3) announced today (02) the purchase of 100% of Delinea Tecnologia Educacional for R$ 20 million. The operation was carried out through its subsidiary 3L Digital.

MRV

MRV approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.16 per share, totaling R$78.39 million, based on the shareholding position on December 6th.

Payment will be made available on December 16th.

cury

Cury will pay dividends in the amount of R$50 million, equivalent to R$0.17 per share, based on the shareholding position on December 7th.

The proceeds will be credited on December 16th.

unify

Unifique’s Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on capital and dividends.

The company released R$14.2 million in interest on equity, R$0.03 per share. While dividends were R$15.7 million, R$0.04 per asset.

To be entitled to the funds, the shareholder must have possession of the share by December 6th, and the money will be released on December 17th.

Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals will make the payment of US$25 million in dividends, based on the December 9 equity position.

Payment will be made on December 23rd.

renew

Renova Energia concluded the sale of UPI Brasil PCH for the amount of R$1.1 billion, with the transfer of all shares to the other shareholders of Brasil PCH, BSB Energética and Eletroriver.

Saint Charles

São Carlos (SCAR3) informed that the acquisition of the Alameda Santos building, in São Paulo/SP, for R$ 46.8 million.

The company also signed a lease agreement for part of the property, about 53% of its area, for a period of five years.

live

Viveo (VVEO3) announced the purchase of Medcare and BEMK for R$7 million.

Pan Bank

The bank’s shareholders approved yesterday (1) the merger of all shares issued by Mosaico (MOSI3), which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank.

Banco Pan (BPAN4) shareholders who voted against the incorporation of the technology company, or abstained, will have the right to withdraw their shares.

Dissenting shareholders will be entitled to reimbursement in the amount of R$0.87 per Mosaico share issued by Pan, whether preferred or common, corresponding to equity.

Taesa

Taesa’s Board of Directors ([TAEE11) aprovou a realização da 11ª emissão de debêntures simples, não conversíveis em ações, em até 2 séries, no valor de R$ 800 milhões.

MRS

A MRS Logística ([ativo=MRSA3]) yesterday filed five requests for authorization to build railway sections with the federal government.

Pay less

Pague Menos (PGMN3) approved a repurchase program for 2 million shares issued by it, with a term of 3 months.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related