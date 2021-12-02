Ibovespa loses breath amid Powell’s new speech and attentive to the PEC of the Precatório By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index reduced its high on Wednesday, amid more statements by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, reiterating the defense for the withdrawal of stimulus by the US central bank.

Locally, the analysis of the PEC of the Precatório in Congress followed on the market’s radar.

At 14:42, the rise was 0.74%, to 102,671.27 points. At the high of the session, the index reached 104,086.68. The financial volume was 17.2 billion reais.

Powell said it was appropriate for the Fed to consider accelerating stimulus reductions at the next meeting. He also said that with price increases persisting longer and at a higher rate than expected, the Fed needs to be ready to use its tools to deal with the range of “plausible results” for the .

The Ibovespa reduced part of the increase amid Powell’s statements, in a move similar to that of the US stock exchanges, in particular the .

had already indicated the day before that the should accelerate the withdrawal of stimuli. At the time, his statement that it was appropriate to consider a reduction in bond purchases more quickly brought down global equity markets, along with fears of the new variant of the Ômicron coronavirus, and nearly pushed the Ibovespa through the 100,000-point intraday barrier.

The Fed began reducing the pace of bond purchases in early November and announced a schedule of cuts that are expected to be completed by mid-2022. However, the monetary authority is widely expected to revisit that schedule at its next meeting. The withdrawal of stimuli should reduce liquidity in global markets, making risky assets less attractive.

Before that, Ibovespa had a more vigorous recovery after the previous day’s fall.

On the domestic front, investors are awaiting the analysis of the Precatório PEC in the Senate plenary. The text makes room for financing the government’s social program, Auxílio Brasil.

Vale (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:) are the biggest contributors to the rise in the Ibovespa, while JBS (SA:) is on the opposite end, in a negative session for meatpackers. Retailers have a loss session.

