Ibovespa renews the lower end of the year with fears about Ômicron; Magalu drops more than 10%

O Ibovespa (IBOV) fell on Wednesday and renewed the lowest level at the end of the year, given the negative performance of US stock exchanges after the confirmation of the first case of the new variant micron of coronavirus US USA and new statements by the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) was the main negative contribution to Ibovespa, followed by JBS (JBSS3), in a negative session for the retail and meatpacking sectors.

On the local scene, the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in Congress remains on the investors’ radar.

The Ibovespa fell 1.12%, 100,775 points, for the first time closing below 101,000 points in 2021. In the session’s low, the index was at 100,726.95 points. The financial volume of the session was 35.2 billion reais.

The index headed for a relief session along with global stocks, recovering from the previous negative performance, until the news, especially international, helped to change the scenario.

The US has identified the first case of the Ômicron variant in the country, which caused the main local stock indexes to fall more than 1%.

The uncertainties surrounding Ômicron continue to weigh on the markets, as concrete data on the variant and its efficacy against vaccines have not yet been obtained.

The World Health Organization (WHO) he hopes to have more information about transferability “within days”, said his technical leader for Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, on Wednesday the agency spoke in “weeks” previously.

Earlier, the bags had already lost breath after Powell reiterate the message from his speech yesterday that it is appropriate for the Fed to consider reducing bond purchases. He also said the Fed must be ready to use its tools to deal with the range of “plausible results” for inflation.

Monthly bond purchases were a way for the Fed to stimulate the US economy because of the pandemic, and their withdrawal should affect market liquidity, impacting risky assets such as stocks.

“These last few days we’ve been surfing a lot in the wake of news from the Ômicron variant and inflation,” said Bruno Contesini, senior strategist at EWZ Capital.

He says that internal issues are weighing on the Ibovespa, despite seeing the stock market discounted and believing that the market is projecting a chaotic fiscal scenario for the coming years, which should not materialize.

Investors were also awaiting the analysis of the PEC of Precatório in the plenary of the Senate. The text makes room for financing the government’s social program, Auxílio Brasil, and is important for the market, which fears an alternative plan that is potentially more harmful to the fiscal front if the proposal is not approved in Congress.

Highlights

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) collapsed 11.8%, in the stock’s biggest drop since the release of its balance in early November, an event that triggered a negative period for the share.

The retail sector in general suffered in the session.

American (AMER3) sank 6.7% and Via (VIIA3) fell 8.3%. The rising inflation and the rising interest rate cycle weigh on companies.

Jbs (JBSS3) fell 4.7%, after a strong advance the day before.

Brf (BRFS3) gave 2.6%, Marfrig (MRFG3) retreated 7.2% and Minerva (BEEF3) fell 2.1%. Leonardo Alencar, XP Agro, Food & Beverage analyst, told Reuters that the move appears to be more linked to flow than to corporate fundamentals.

He hopes that the rise in the dollar will help companies next year, due to exports. Alencar projects higher margins in South America in 2022, while in the US, where Marfrig and JBS have robust operations, margins are expected to fall from a historically high level to a still positive one.

Valley (VALLEY3) rose 0.4%, in another session of good news for iron ore and related commodities.

Petrobras (PETR4) (PETR3) advanced 0.6% and rose 0.7%, even after oil turned negative. State-owned papers closed practically stable the day before, despite the collapse of the commodity abroad.

The company introduced a new dividend policy last week that pleased the market.

Meliuz (CASH3) fell by 11.4% and Locaweb (LSAW3) dropped 9.9%, in a new negative session for technology companies.

Braskem (BRKM5) rose 5.5%, the highest percentage increase in the index. News about the sale of participation in the company by its controllers Novonor and Petrobras had been moving the shares in recent sessions.

The stock fell sharply the day before. Analysts at Ativa wrote that commodity companies benefited in the session from higher prices, also mentioning Suzano (SUZB3) and Gerdau (GGBR4), which complete the trio of biggest highs of the session.