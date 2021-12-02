Ibovespa rises with exterior and eye on PEC of Precatório By Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The advance this Wednesday, following the recovery of stock exchanges at the opening in New York and prices, while in Brazil investors await a vote on the PEC of Precatório in the Senate.

The day before, the rating agency S&P Global maintained the long-term sovereign credit rating in Brazil’s foreign currency at BB-, with a stable outlook.

At 11:32, the Ibovespa rose 1.39%, to 103,336.28 points, after closing at the lowest level of the year on Tuesday, when it almost broke the 100,000 points intraday. The financial volume was 6.2 billion reais. Vale and Petrobras were the main influences for the rise in the index.

Global stock markets rallied on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off the day before over fears over the US rally — and its effects on Fed stimulus — and the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

As the world waits for new information about the strain and its effectiveness against vaccines, the US and other countries tighten border controls. In Brazil, the government of São Paulo confirmed this morning the third case of Ômicron in the country, of a passenger coming from Ethiopia.

The higher-than-expected November also helped US stock exchanges. Data comes two days before the release of that country’s key employment indicator.

In Brazil, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), even discussed the possibility of voting on the PEC dos Precatório in plenary on Tuesday, but the analysis was left for this Wednesday. The proposal is seen with great attention by the market, as it makes room for putting into practice the Brazil Aid to replace Bolsa Família.

The fear of investors is that a possible non-approval of the text will imply alternative plans by the government to fund the program in an election year, which would potentially be more damaging to the fiscal situation.

Furthermore, B3 released the first preview of the theoretical portfolio of Ibovespa for the first four months of 2022, including Positivo and Porto Seguro.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) rose 2.1% and marked the biggest positive contribution to the index, in another session of good news for the sector and commodities related to the sector. This week, the miner presented a projection for an increase in iron ore production for next year.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) advanced 3% and ON rose 2.7%, in the wake of high oil prices, ahead of meetings of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, which groups OPEC with allies, including Russia. State-owned papers closed practically stable the day before, even with the collapse of the commodity on the international market. Company presented last week a new dividend policy that pleased the market.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) advanced 2.3%, given the generalized increase in the financial sector. BRADESCO PN (SA:) was up 2.6%, B3 ON (SA:) was up 3.1% and BTG PACTUAL (SA:) UNIT was +4%. BANCO INTER UNIT jumped 6.2%.

– JBS ON (SA:) fell 1.9% and was the biggest negative contribution to the index, after a strong advance the day before. BRF ON (SA:) gave up 1.2% and MARFRIG ON (SA:) dropped almost 2%. The three companies were among the worst performers as a percentage of the Ibovespa in the session.

– BRASKEM PN (SA:) rose 7.4% and had the highest percentage increase in the index. News about the sale of participation in the company by its controllers Novonor and Petrobras had been moving the shares in recent sessions. The stock took a sharp fall the day before.

– POSITIVO ON advanced 3.1% and PORTO SEGURO ON (SA:) rose 0.2%, after shares were included in the first Ibovespa preview for the period between January and April 2022. GETNET UNIT, which debuted on B3 in October after the spin-off of Santander Brasil (SA:), it reversed its initial drop and rose 0.3% even after being withdrawn from the theoretical portfolio in the preview.