Dismissed after 46 years at Globo, Francisco José he dismissed his retirement and thanked the messages received since he was disconnected from the broadcaster. “I’m the most exalted unemployed,” he noted in an Instagram post. At 77 years of age, he announced that he is not thinking about retiring and sent a message to anyone who wants to rely on his reports: “I’m certainly going to look for another newsroom”.

“See you later, Editor. I haven’t been doing anything else since yesterday at 1 pm except answering calls on WhatsApp, Instagram, email, and cell phone. Affectionate messages, of recognition, affection, a lot of affection, in addition to sadness and some of revolt,” he said.

The professional left Globo after nearly half a century. “I’m the most praised unemployed person in the last 32 hours. I couldn’t imagine that I had so many friends all over Brazil. But I want to reassure everyone. I’m fine,” he guaranteed.

Francisco José’s departure from Globo

From now on, Francisco José wants to go back to work. “Making documentaries. Waiting for the pandemic to pass before continuing with the lectures, through my agency. I could be saying goodbye to Globo’s Newsroom. But I’m certainly going to look for another Newsroom.”

“I thank my followers and everyone who, through the messages, are in solidarity with me. I couldn’t answer all the messages. But I won’t leave anyone unanswered for so much affection and consideration. Thank you very much, friends”, he concluded.

Several friends and former colleagues of Globo congratulated the journalist on his trajectory. “What a beautiful career you’ve built with talent, dignity and credibility over these 46 years at Globo. Proud of you and of your trajectory, my friend! I admire you so much! You deserve all our standing applause. Success in this new phase”, wrote Patrícia Poet.

