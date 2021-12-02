In an open letter to the Corinthians squad, Gaviões asks for relegation from Grêmio as a gift

Gaviões da Fiel, the biggest organized supporter of Corinthians, published an open letter to the players of the Alvinegra squad, this Wednesday night, to discuss next Sunday’s match, when Timão will face Grêmio in the last commitment of the season at Neo Arena Chemistry.

The fans praised the group of athletes and asked, “as a gift”, in addition to the spot in the G4, for a victory to demote the Grêmio fans to Series B of the Brazilian Championship.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

In the text, the organizers remember the 2007 clash, in the last round of that edition of the Brasileirão, when Grêmio and its fans made every effort and celebrated the relegation of the São Paulo team after a 1-1 draw at the Estádio Olímpico.

Read below the open letter from Gaviões da Fiel to the Corinthians squad:

It wasn’t an easy season. There is no greater suffering for the Faithful Torcida than being far from Corinthians. Since we got back together, we showed why our relationship is special, different: we are really part of the team, the twelfth player.

In this game, we say goodbye to this season in the Arena, looking forward to the next one to come.

We believe in this cast.

We are happy to see our base boys shining in the first team and understanding what Corinthians is from an early age. Happy to be able to count on athletes who never wanted to leave Corinthians and who treat here as their second home. And happy, too, to see the return and arrival of great references, professionals who call responsibility for themselves many times in this moment of reconstruction.

All together make up this team in which we believe.

This farewell guards one of those plots that feed the fan. On the saddest day of our lives, we were faced with this same adversary – who participated, took pride in and gloried in our tragedy. That’s football, but the world turns, isn’t it?

Turned!

That’s why we count on you to wash our soul. To enter the field with the usual Corinthians fighting spirit. This is not a cheap revenge, but we want to show that we are here, stronger than ever, and that this tragic past is behind us.

NO ONE MAKES FUN OF THE ALVINEGRO OF SÃO JORGE PARK!

The title didn’t come, but we want other presents: the relegation of our opponent, accompanied by fourth place in the championship so that we can end the season well and look to 2022.

Next year, we still don’t know what to do next, but we’re sure what to expect: a brave team, a united squad, players who defend and honor our shirt. Who understood that Corinthians is the main strength of Brazilian football. And that, together with the Faithful Torcida, is unbeatable.

Win this one more for us.

And count on us. We will always do our part.

For the Corinthians, with a lot of love, until the end!

Gaviões da Fiel Torcida Guild

Leave your comment