In love, Betty takes the lead in the fight for Matheus · TV News

Betty (Deborah Evelyn) will try to hold Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) anyway in Secret Truths 2. Increasingly in love with the model, the stylist will offer him more benefits and will even be able to invite the “new one” to live with her. She still won’t know, however, that the boy plays the part in the family and also has sex with Irina (Julia Stockler) and Giotto (Johnny Massaro) in the Globo soap opera.

The veteran will try to take a new step in the extramarital relationship in the chapters that will be released this Wednesday (1) on the streaming platform. Even married to Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi), Betty will have a crush on the prostitute and will want to get him away from Irina.

“Professionally, she is already very well accomplished, but she will go even further after what she wants, which is Matheus. And she will make important decisions regarding this passion”, said Deborah Evelyn, in an interview sent by Globo to the press .

By the time Betty found out that Matheus was with Irina, she had confronted him for his betrayal and nearly ended their relationship. The male prostitute, then, explained that he is only with the young woman so as not to give evidence that he has an affair with the character played by Deborah Evelyn.

What Betty doesn’t suspect is that the model has squashed the rest of the family. In addition to Irina, Matheus has a torrid affair with Giotto. The character played by Johnny Massaro is also deceived by the boy, who takes advantage of his stepmother and stepson to extract money from the two.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

