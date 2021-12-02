In Paris: See the Most Expensive City in the World to Live in – Economy

Tel Aviv, Israel, The Most Expensive City In The World To Live (photo: AFP) According to an annual study by ‘The Economist’, Tel Aviv, in Israel, the city most expensive in the world to live. The city rose from fifth last year to the top of the “Worldwide Cost of Living 2021” report for the first time.

Paris, moved to second place, tied with Singapore, Zurich and Hong Kong, who complete the top five positions in the ranking. In sixth place is the most expensive American city, New York.

The study points out that the rise of the Israeli city’s positions is a reflection of the “vitality of the Israeli currency, the shequel, against the dollar, as the index uses prices in New York as a comparative basis”.

Tel Aviv rose from fifth place last year to the top of the %u201CWorldwide Cost of Living 2021%u201D report for the first time. (photo: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) In a statement, Upasana Dutt, EIU’s chief reporting officer, said: “Although most economies around the world are now recovering from covid-19 vaccines, many major cities are still experiencing spikes in cases, leading to restrictions This disrupted the supply of goods, leading to scarcity and higher prices”

Last year, the list was topped by Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong, all three in first place.

The study provides other important information:

The Italian capital, Rome, had the biggest drop in the ranking, going from 32nd to 48th place. After the US re-imposed sanctions against Iran, Teer moved from 79th to 29th. Damascus, the Syrian capital, again the cheapest city in the world. Gasoline in Hong Kong is the most expensive in the world, a liter costs an average of US$ 2.50.

Check the ranking of the 10 first positions:

Tel Aviv (Israel)

Paris (France)

Singapore (Singapore)

Zurich (Your)

Hong Kong (China)

New York (USA)

Geneva (His)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Los Angeles (USA)

Osaka (Japan)

