In the crosshairs of Brazil, Cavani chooses which team he wants to play in 2022 | Cavani | Barcelona

At 34 years old and at the end of his contract with Manchester United, the future of renowned striker Cavani will be far from the Premier League in 2022. The player ended up losing his place in the English team with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and wants to play in Spanish football next season.

PSG’s idol, Cavani joined Manchester United in 2022. He was signed at zero cost, with great expectations, but he still hasn’t managed to deliver what he expected and won’t even have time to prove it, as he wants to play in another league in 2022.

In Brazilian football, the name of the striker has always been the target of Palmeiras, Flamengo and even Corinthias, despite no proposal having reached the striker. Recently, his name was spoken strongly in Palmeiras, by Leila Pereira, but a deal will not happen.

Cavani wants to play for Barcelona

Cavani’s next destination tends to be Barcelona. The newspaper ‘The Times’ reported on Thursday that Cavani wants to play for the Spanish giant before retiring and a deal could be sealed in 2022, as Barcelona is experiencing problems in attack and sees Cavani with good eyes.

The source guarantees that Cavani can play at a high level for another two seasons, and talks to sign the striker could start as early as January. In case of being contracted, it will reach Barcelona at zero cost.