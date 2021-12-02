In the final stretch, Toffoli and Nunes Marques called senators for André Mendonça

The actions of ministers Dias Toffoli and Nunes Marques, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), contributed to André Mendonça being approved by the Senate’s plenary this Wednesday night (1st), according to people close to the newest magistrate of the Supreme Court.

THE CNN found that the two ministers made a series of calls to senators throughout the day, but contacts intensified as soon as the hearing in Mendonça in the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee ended.

At that point, allies of Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the collegiate, were counting on Mendonça’s defeat in the plenary.

Faced with the high quorum, senators close to Alcolumbre set up a task force to try to take votes from President Jair Bolsonaro’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Although Mendonça’s allies had a minimum of 50 votes, the post-sabat scenario was not so favorable to the former head of the Attorney General’s Office.

According to reports made to CNN, Toffoli and Nunes Marques helped turn the votes of senators who had already committed to Alcolumbre.

Members of the MDB bench, for example, were contacted by the ministers of the Supreme Court. The calls were made until the final moments of the vote in the Senate.

Mendonça was approved in the Senate plenary by 47 votes to 32.

At least 41 favorable votes were needed from the 81 senators, representing the absolute majority of the House. 79 parliamentarians were present in the voting quorum.