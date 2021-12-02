In Um Lugar ao Sol, Barbara is unmasked and wraps Janine: ‘Humiliating’ · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will be unmasked by Janine (Indira Nascimento) after winning a literary competition with the girl’s stolen text in Um Lugar ao Sol. . “It was humiliating to receive the compliments for something I know isn’t mine,” the preppy will unleash on the nine o’clock soap opera.

Impressed with the text supposedly written by the woman, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will enter her in a contest in the chapter next Wednesday (8). The work will be awarded, and the news will even get out in the press. Upon reading the article, Janine will recognize her work and confront Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu).

“I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m innocent in this story,” Barbara will claim. “Innocent? You enter a short story of mine in a contest…”, the girl will reply. “That’s where it is. It wasn’t me who signed it up, it was my husband,” will argue Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird).

“In fact, he found the story printed on the sofa, here at home, read it and fell in love. And, as the text was not signed, anyway, and what was written there was the story of the loss of our son, he he thought I had written it”, will add the socialite.

Janine will then question why her classmate didn’t tell the truth, and Barbara will justify that she thought the story would have died there. “I’m the author of this story and the winner of this contest. If you don’t disprove this story, I’ll do it”, counters the writer.

“Twenty-four hours. That’s what I’m asking of you. So that I can talk to my husband, go to the magazine’s management and repair this mistake. Please don’t look at me like that. I’m your friend, forgive me,” she’ll plead the faker.

“Friend? Rico is only a friend to those who are down when he needs it”, will fire Indira Nascimento’s character. Barbara will play the guilty millionaire: “Looking at this house, with a garden, with a swimming pool, it seems I’m the one on top. But I would trade all that to have a tenth of your gift, of the talent you have.”

“You don’t know how humiliating it was for me to receive the compliments, the attention, for something I know isn’t mine. And it never will be,” dramatized the heiress, who will sensitize Janine. The author will give the 24 hours that the faker asked for.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

