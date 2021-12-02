Indebted and with prospects still uncertain, businessmen report difficulties to resume amidst the ‘stoppage’ in the economy | Economy

It’s been six trimesters since the beginning of the crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic – and little recovery. This Thursday (2), the IBGE informed that the Brazilian economy retreated 0.1% in the third quarter, consolidating the ‘parade’ of the GDP, which entered into technical recession.

If the data reflect concerns about the country’s recovery, on the streets the economic crisis is still alive, with unemployment still in the double digits, rising inflation, falling income and rising interest rates.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in April 2021, and over the course of a year, the g1 followed six businessmen and entrepreneurs trying to survive the crisis that came in the wake of the disease.

Now, we revisit two of them, which, unlike thousands of others across the country, have managed to survive – at least for now, and with ‘marks’ that could drag on for years to come.

These are your stories.

Irenildo Barbosa, 56 years old

1 of 2 Irenildo Queiroz, known as Bigode, has maintained a bar and restaurant in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio, for 14 years — Photo: Daniel Silveira/G1 Irenildo Queiroz, known as Bigode, has maintained a bar and restaurant in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio, for 14 years — Photo: Daniel Silveira/G1

A whole year of accumulating debt, the entire financial reserve depleted, no access to credit on the market, forced to guarantee nine months of stability for five employees and with no prospect of change in the short term. That was the balance of 12 months of pandemic for businessman Irenildo Barbosa, o Bigode, 65, who owns a bar in the South Zone of Rio.

In March of this year, Irenildo told the g1 that if he could go back in time, he would have closed the bar at the beginning of the pandemic.

Today, with debts incurred to keep the doors open, he sees the movement increase again at the Bar do Bigode, but still far from what it was before the pandemic.

“We are dragging our feet. I have five employees, holding the wave as I can,” he says now.

The entrepreneur’s new attempt is a partnership to expand the sale of meals that, he hopes, can help expand the business, pay off debts and return to making cash. This is because the bar, in a business area, is very dependent on the surroundings, where the movement must take a while to return to the ‘old normal’.

“I have 50% of the revenue I had before the pandemic. We open again at night, but it’s not always very busy. The faculties around us have not returned [às aulas presenciais] and companies are rotating their employees,” he said.

What if the partnership doesn’t work out?

“I’m going to continue looking for other partnerships and surviving as I am today, by leaps and bounds”, says Bigode.

2 of 2 Owner of a chain of laundries in the South Zone of Rio, businesswoman Cláudia Mendes accumulated debts during the pandemic — Photo: Daniel Silveira/G1 Owner of a laundry chain in the South Zone of Rio, businesswoman Cláudia Mendes accumulated debts during the pandemic — Photo: Daniel Silveira/G1

After a “difficult and scary” year like 2020, businesswoman Cláudia Mendes avoided placing high expectations about the new year. Owner of a laundry chain in the South Zone of Rio, she resigned herself to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in early 2021, resignation was already giving way to concern about the delay in the resumption. If in 2020 it kept the business afloat thanks to lines of credit and suspension of employee contracts, in 2021 it was time to pay for it – and the money wasn’t coming in yet.

The light at the end of the tunnel, however, began to appear slowly, however dim. Over the months, she saw the movement of customers – and tourists – grow again.

“The worst just passed because we injected money to rebuild cash, personal money. But with that, our financial reserve was all gone”.

But inflation has been holding back the return on profit.

“Our billing hasn’t changed much. The movement improved, but as inflation soared, the impact on our cash was very small”.

“We hold until May without passing on inflation to clients. Between May and June we increased some services by 5%, but it didn’t do any good, because the account still didn’t close. We decided, then, to readjust a little more in some services. In total, the increase was around 15%. This percentage does not cover everything, but it has already improved a lot”, he says.

“With the readjustment in prices, sales began to improve. But we have an accumulated [de dívidas] backwards that still generates a very large lag”.

Fuel inflation also hampered the changes in service provision that Claudia made to increase her clientele.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we started serving the entire South Zone without charging for delivery. This helped a lot to increase our demand. But the increase in gasoline was so great that it became unfeasible. It took us a while to realize that the volume of demand was increasing, but without any profit” he says.

For the businesswoman, the lack of clarity about the future and prospects for the resumption of work harmed the management and future of the business.

“One of the worst things that happened to us, I think with most entrepreneurs, is that we didn’t have the dimension of what was real”, he says.

Without this predictability, the businesswoman accumulated debts throughout the pandemic, believing in a future improvement in conditions.

“We have six loans to repay. The government said it would suspend the charge, but it only suspended the one for only two months”, he laments.