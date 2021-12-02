Infected with omicron in Denmark went to show with 1,600 spectators over the weekend | World

A person infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus went to a concert with 1,600 spectators during the weekend in Denmark, informed the health authorities on Wednesday (1).

The patient, who did not have his identity revealed, has a recent travel history. However, there is no information on which destinations he would have passed.

DJ Martin Jensen's concert with over 1,600 people in the city of Aalborg, Denmark on November 27, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/djmartinjensen

Also according to the spokesperson for the country’s health authority, he was present at the show by Danish DJ Martin Jensen, which brought together more than 1,600 people in the city of Aalborg, on Saturday (27).

Denmark has confirmed, until this Wednesday, at least four cases of coronavirus infection linked to the omicron variant, identified for the first time in South Africa.

What is known about the variant?

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, 2021 by South Africa.

According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021, in South Africa.

On Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that the variant was already present in Europe a week earlier than previously believed, on 9 November. The first case so far had been identified on November 26 in Belgium.

First image of the omicron variant reveals more than twice as many mutations as delta — Photo: Courtesy Hospital Bambino Gesù Rome

The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant. See ILLUSTRATION above.

A WHO official said on Wednesday (1) that preliminary information suggests that cases of the omicron variant are linked to mild symptoms of Covid-19. The statement was made in an interview with Reuters, unofficially, and he was not identified.

This employee’s report accompanies the information given, over the weekend, by the South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, who made the first warning about the micron. She said she has noticed an increase in healthy young people with signs of fatigue in her office. See the VIDEO below.

