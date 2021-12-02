Inter decides to invest in Felipe Melo and waits for an outcome with Palmeiras

Internacional has decided to hire Felipe Melo. However, it has not yet made an official offer to the player. The club from Rio Grande do Sul understands that it is necessary to wait for the outcome of the conversations between the 38-year-old midfielder and Palmeiras.

According to the UOL Sport, Colorado is even considering satisfying the athlete’s demand with a two-year contract. For that, it is necessary that the player accepts to reduce his salary request a little.

Conversations about Felipe have taken shape in recent weeks. After debating internally, Colorado concluded that the player will be able to add leadership and quality to the midfield sector.

Felipe is without a bond at the end of this year and is uncertain about the future. Palmeiras is going through a period of change of command and it will be the new president, Leila Pereira, who will define the situation.

There is no set deadline for negotiations with Palmeiras to end. Inter will wait for the conclusion of the conversation to make its offer official. However, he has already shown Felipe his interest and plan.

Andrey leaves Vasco, and Inter advances

The confirmation of Andrey’s departure, from Vasco, opens the way for Inter to define his hiring. The arrival of the 23-year-old player could happen even if Felipe Melo is signed. According to the report, Colorado will now move forward to define its arrival.

At the same time, the gauchos are also working for the permanence of Rodrigo Lindoso. Negotiations have stagnated in recent days, but should have a positive outcome.

In addition to players for the defensive sector of midfield, Colorado is still looking for a right back and a forward for 2022.