IOC Holds Another Video Conversation with Peng Shuai and Arranges for January | sneakers

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it made a second video call this Thursday morning with tennis player Peng Shuai, who said earlier last month that she had been the victim of sexual harassment by a former first runner-up minister of China. In a statement about the conversation, however, the organization did not enter into the subject of the accusations made by the tennis player, nor did it ask for a guarantee on the athlete’s freedom.

– We share the same concern as many other people and organizations on the subject of Peng Shuai’s well-being and safety, but we take a very human and person-centered approach. We offer great support, keep in regular contact with her and schedule a face-to-face meeting for January – said the IOC, in an official statement.

It was Peng’s second conversation with the International Olympic Committee in recent days. The first, made directly by the organization’s president Thomas Bach, was questioned by the WTA.

As in the previous interview, the IOC did not speak about the charges Peng Shuai filed in early November against a former Chinese government official. She did not ask for clarification on the topic or guarantees about the athlete’s freedoms.

The WTA last Tuesday suspended all women’s tennis tournaments in China because it was concerned about the plight of tennis player Peng Shuai. Despite the disclosure of a conversation with the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, the organization claims that it has no evidence that the athlete is free.

The tennis player was missing for ten days after revealing that she had been sexually abused by the former deputy prime minister of China, Zhang Gaoli, a person linked to the organization of the Winter Olympics. The international community has since pressed the Chinese government for clarification.