IPC-Fipe rises 0.72% in November; accumulated inflation stands at 9.10%

The Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.72% in November, slowing down from the 1% gain in October and also from the 0.90% rise registered in the third quadris Semana last month, according to data published this Thursday by the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe).

The November result was below the floor of the estimates of five market institutions consulted by the Broadcast Projections, which ranged from a high of 0.81% to 0.85%, with a median of 0.81%.

Between January and November, the IPC-Fipe presented inflation of 9.10%. In the 12 months up to November, the accumulated increase was 9.96%, below the median projections of 10.08%.

In the last month, five of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe lost strength or migrated to deflation: Housing (from 0.93% to 0.49%), Food (from 0.90% to -0.15%), Personal Expenses (from 1.96% to 1.87%), Clothing (from 0.74% to 0.67%) and Education (from 0.07% to 0.06%)

On the other hand, there was an acceleration in the items Transport (from 1.48% in October to 2.24% in November) and Health (from -0.84% ​​to -0.39%).

See below how the components of the IPC-Fipe were in November: