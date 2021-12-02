IPVA will be more expensive for consumers in 2022

Every beginning of the year is filled with expenses, insurance, school fees, school supplies, IPTU, IPVA, among others. In addition to all the daily expenses that are increasing every day. And with the soaring of vehicle prices, consequently, IPVA values ​​will also rise.

And no one will escape, not even the popular car owners. The IPVA rate is different in each state of the country, but with one thing in common:

New Cars: The calculation basis is the purchase invoice amount

Used cars: For the calculation basis, the market value measured by the Fipe Table is considered

But according to the latest data made available by Fipe, the price of used cars rose more than 31.8% in 12 months and new models rose 19.3% in the same period.

This great appreciation is the result of the effect of the pandemic on the automobile production chain. With the isolation measures, there were stoppages in the production lines of vehicles and inputs, so there was a large increase in production costs and a reduction in supply, resulting in this price spike.

Calculation

The best way to avoid suffering is to calculate in advance the value of your property tax.

First step, check your state’s tax rate. Once this is done, multiply the market value of the vehicle (according to the Fipe table) by the rate of your State. Follow the example below.

Maria lives in the state of São Paulo (rate of 4%) and has a car worth 40,000 according to the Fipe table.

So Maria will have to do the following calculation:

40,000×4%= 1,600. In other words, Maria will pay R$ 1,600 IPVA

How to pay?

IPVA can be paid in three different ways: