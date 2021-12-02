Is a tooth a bone or an organ in the body? Click and discover







Photo: Pexels

You’ve probably never stopped to wonder if your teeth are bones, have you? Well know that, despite being structures similar in strength and color and also have calcium in their composition, these elements that we have inside the mouth are not bones.

The composition of our dentition is what most distinguishes it from bones. The tooth is made up of enamel, dentin and dental pulp. Bone, on the other hand, is made of bone tissue containing cells that cover it and are inside. Therefore, the tooth is an organ of our body, as well as the heart and lungs.

In addition, it is worth mentioning the bone’s ability to regenerate, something that the tooth does not have. When injured, bones are capable of repairing, unlike a tooth, which if it breaks requires restorative dental treatment. Bone also has a lot of collagen, a protein that gives flexibility to this tissue.

Another difference between teeth and bones is that bone marrow produces red and white blood cells while teeth do not. Furthermore, teeth are always exposed, while bones live hidden under our skin. In fact, the tooth element is one of the toughest parts of the human body.