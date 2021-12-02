For many men, sitting pee is a “girl thing”, but this must be changed in the male mindset. Well, some factors must be taken into account: How long can this be healthy? to pee standing or sitting? Which of the options are best for men? after all, is it healthy to pee standing up?

In most cultures around the world, men are taught from an early age to urinate standing up because it is easier and more accessible in many places and also for reasons of virility.

In terms of health, learn in this article what are the main advantages of each of these methods and how it can contribute to your bladder health.

Which one is right? Sitting or standing?

In order to know if it is healthy to pee standing up, it is important to understand that, in general, the male bladder can support between 300 and 600 ml of urine when the organ is functioning optimally.

When you are in a comfortable position, which is the case when urinating in a sitting position, the bladder sphincter and the muscles in the region are relaxed and consequently it is easier to urinate.

Men who have problems urinating, such as the urinary tract, benefit from the seated pee position, in addition to being more relaxing, it causes less pain.

In this sense, it is more appropriate and indicated to pee sitting down as this position has an urodynamic profile, that is, it is easier for the urine to exit.

There are theories that this position may come to prevent cases of prostate cancer, even if there are no proven scientific studies.

Which way to pee is the most hygienic?

For many, standing up can be a hygiene hassle. In many places, even in the men’s bathroom, the urinal is used and this induces to urinate standing up.

But the use of sitting urinating can be adopted in everyday life when you know how clean the environment is and this can collaborate even more.

Urinating while standing up can cause a nuisance such as leaving a splash of urine on the toilet and around the bathroom.

Finally, in Europe, signs are already adopted in several places informing that the toilet should only be used seated for the sake of hygiene.

