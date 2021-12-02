Isabel is distraught to discover her sister’s pregnancy · TV News

Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will be taken by surprise by a news item in In Times of the Emperor. The princess will be sick and discover that she is pregnant, which will leave her euphoric. However, her older sister, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso), will not have the same reaction and will be disturbed by the fact on the Globo soap opera.

At the chapter set to air this Thursday (2) , the youngest daughter of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will be talking to her family when she suddenly faints. Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will then be summoned to find out what happened.

“I’m very happy when it’s not an illness but good news: the princess is pregnant,” the doctor will reveal. Teresa (Leticia Sabatella), who will be present, will not contain her joy. “What joy! My bambina is going to have a baby!”, the empress will vibrate.

However, Isabel will show annoyance and later confide in Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) that she was jealous of her sister. “I know it’s horrible, petty, it’s a sin. But I can’t help it! Dina got married later, she’s already pregnant, while I…”, the heiress to the throne will vent.

“She got married just two months after you! Don’t give this feeling an excessive weight. It’s natural in some situations to feel jealous. It’s human. And you’re not a saint. Yet,” the Countess of Barral will reply.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

