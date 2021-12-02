It is possible to anticipate up to three years of the FGTS withdrawal, but how does it work?

The Employee Severance Fund (FGTS) created a new type of withdrawals that can be made on an annual basis, the birthday withdrawal. For beneficiaries who have joined the modality and have an account at Caixa Econômica Federal, it is possible anticipate up to three years of the FGTS withdrawal.

Anticipation is possible with the realization of loans, with Caixa Econômica Federal, which receive as guarantee the values ​​of withdrawal-birthdays of the following years.

Be careful, however, when joining the withdrawal-birthday modality, as there are consequences. If you enable the option, you will no longer have the right to withdraw the total FGTS balance when you are dismissed. Thus, you will only receive the 40% fine that is deposited by the company.

Withdrawal from FGTS: how to make the advance?

Interested workers must request amounts of at least R$ 2,000.00. Each withdrawal, within this requested amount, must be equal to or greater than R$300.

Caixa Econômica Federal informed that the date of the last withdrawal cannot exceed 999 days counted from the contracting of the credit. The interest rate for this operation is 1.09% per month.

To anticipate the withdrawal of the FGTS, the worker must meet the requirements:

Have an account at Caixa Econômica Federal;

Minimum age of 18 years old;

Must have joined the serve-birthday modality;

Have sufficient amounts in the accounts (active or inactive);

Own the name clean.

See how to anticipate FGTS withdrawals

The first step is to enable the option in the Caixa application. To do this, perform the following steps:

Enter Caixa Econômica Federal Internet Banking with your username and password; Click on the “Credit” option and then choose “Annual Cash Out Loan”; Select the “simulate” option and check the available amounts, rates and loan conditions; If everything is in agreement, confirm the registration information; Enter the application password and confirm the operation.

Now, just wait for the amounts to be unlocked and the total amount will be deposited in your Caixa account the next day.