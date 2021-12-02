It is still possible to end AIDS by 2030, says UN – 12/01/2021

On World Day to Combat the Epidemic, Secretary General emphasizes that leadership against stigma and ensuring equal access to health care is crucial; around 38 million people live with the disease worldwide.

In a message about the World Day to Combat AIDS, marked this December 1st, the secretary general António Guterres emphasizes that it is still possible to end the epidemic by 2030.

However, the leader of the United Nations emphasizes that it is necessary to promote more intense actions and more solidarity to achieve this purpose. By 2020, an estimated 38 million people were living with HIV worldwide.

Flat

The organization estimates that at least 2.78 million people living with HIV are children and adolescents up to 19 years old.

Guterres highlighted that this year the focus is on attention to inequalities that drive HIV/AIDS. A new plan has been adopted by the United Nations General Assembly to accelerate progress, including new targets for 2025.

He advocates collective action against the disease and building resilience to future pandemics. This type of action involves harnessing the leadership of communities to drive change, combating stigma and eliminating discriminatory and punitive laws, policies and practices.

The secretary-general also calls for the end of financial barriers to health care and more investment in public services to achieve universal coverage with a guarantee of equal access to prevention, testing, treatment and care, including vaccinations and anti-health services. Covid-19.

Time

The executive director of the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS recalled that every minute a death occurs because of the disease and that there is no time to lose.

Winnie Byanyima appeals to the urgency of world leaders to act together to face the challenges associated with it with courage, combining words with actions.

The new 95-95-95 targets reflect percentages of people living with HIV knowing their HIV status, informed of the diagnosis and receiving antiretroviral therapy or who achieve viral suppression while being treated.

For the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, the arrival of the third year of the pandemic and the fifth decade of AIDS highlights the need to ensure the right to health and other fundamental principles.

The agency calls for special attention to people living with the disease, who are at risk or who are affected.

new infections

Children under 15 represent 5% of all HIV-positive people, a tenth of new infections and 15% of AIDS-related deaths worldwide.

More than 160,000 children were infected last year, a total that is more than eight times the threshold of 20,000 new infections that were expected for this age group.

With the pandemic, several countries suffered interruptions in prevention, testing and treatment services.

Limited access to maternal and child health and follow-up care was affected and supplies of essential supplies failed.

In the same year there were about 310 thousand children and adolescents infected by the virus. At least 120,000 minors have died from causes related to the disease caused by HIV.