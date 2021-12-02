Italian Denier Group Leader Says He Will Get Vaccinated After Nearly Going To ICU With Covid-19 | World

The leader of an Italian denial group, which spread misinformation about vaccines, said he will get vaccinated after almost going to the ICU with Covid-19.

According to Italian news agency Ansa, Lorenzo Damiano, 56 years old, organized demonstrations against mandatory health passports in Treviso, in the Veneto region.

He reportedly contracted Covid-19 during a trip he made to the city of Medjugorje, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“After this period, I now have a different view of the world and I’m going to get vaccinated,” Damiano said in interviews with local press.

The now ex-antivacine was hospitalized for a week in the semi-intensive care unit of Vittorio Veneto hospital.

He was one of the founders of a movement that proposes to prosecute those responsible for what he called “the grand scheme of a virus created on purpose”.

Furthermore, he claimed that “the vaccine does not come from God”.

In another opinion, he now said that he will get vaccinated “whenever God wants to”, and that “the whole world has to know how important it is to follow science collectively”.

“Sometimes you have to go through a narrow door to understand things as they are,” Damiano acknowledged. “Get vaccinated all.”

Italy has already vaccinated around 74% of its population with the two doses of the vaccine, according to the most recent balance of the platform Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford.

Even with a number well above the world average (42.7%), the Italian government recognizes that more than 6 million people have not taken even the first dose.

The country introduced the creation of a controversial health passport to try to circumvent the recent increase in cases – mainly among those who were not vaccinated.