Italy registered this Wednesday, 1, more 15,085 cases and 103 deaths in the covid-19 pandemic, according to a bulletin from the Ministry of Health. With that, the total number of infections already diagnosed in the country rose to 5,043,620, while the number of deaths reached 133,931.

This Wednesday’s death toll is the highest for a single day in Italy since May 28, when there were 126 casualties.

The number of cases is also the highest since April 22nd. To date, 16,232 new infections were registered.

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, Italy has over 4.7 million cured and 199,783 active cases, the highest value since June 4 (200,192). So far, more than 84.5% of the target audience (people over 12 years old) is fully vaccinated.







Italy has the highest number of deaths from covid-19 in 6 months Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The resurgence of the pandemic has left the European country on alert and made the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi anticipate for today the start of the booster dose of the vaccine for all adults.

In addition, between December 6th and January 15th, people who have not been vaccinated or recently cured of Covid will not be able to enter covered areas of bars and restaurants, nightclubs, concerts and sporting events.

Because of the Ômicron variant, the government even banned the entry of travelers who had transited through South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the 14 days prior to arrival in Italy.