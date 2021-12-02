Italy’s antivax leader to get vaccinated after admission to Covid – News

A member of the anti-vaccination movement in northern Italy converted to science after staying in a semi-intensive care unit because of Covid-19.

Lorenzo Damiano was one of the leaders of the denials in Treviso, a province in the Veneto region, a bastion of the Italian ultra-right, and had participated in demonstrations against anti-Covid vaccines, but ended up contracting the disease during a trip to Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina .

Because of the virus, he spent a week in the semi-intensive care unit of Vittorio Veneto hospital, something that ended up changing his mind about immunizations. “After that period, I now have a different view of the world and I’m going to get vaccinated,” Damiano told Venetian newspapers.

The 56-year-old former antivax even founded the Nuremberg 2 movement, which proposes to prosecute those responsible for the “grand scheme of a purpose-created virus” — the name refers to the Nuremberg Court, which tried Nazi leaders after World War II World. He also claimed that “the vaccine does not come from God”.

“I’ll be ready as soon as possible, God willing, to let the whole world know how important it is to follow science collectively. Sometimes you have to go through a narrow door to understand things as they are. Get vaccinated, everyone,” he added.

More than 84% of the target audience in Italy is already fully vaccinated, but more than 6 million people have not taken even the first dose, which leaves room for the coronavirus to continue to spread.

The recent increase in cases in the country has already made the government institute a health certificate to access virtually all activities, including workplaces, and anticipate the third dose of vaccines for all adults.