Itamaraty searches for flights, lists cheap hotels and Brazilian records that are restricted from flying in African countries with omicron

Itamaraty Building, in Brasília

Requests for consular assistance made by Brazilians detained in African countries are on the rise. Those in this situation have been booked by Itamaraty, which claims to have set up an operation to hunt for flights, alternative routes and a list of cheap hotels for the long wait.

The problem occurs because Brazil has closed its borders to some nations with more records of contamination by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus.

The temporary measure was put into practice with the publication of an inter-ministerial ordinance by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), last Saturday (27), which deals with a set of rules for the access of travelers to Brazil in view of the circulation of the new strain of coronavirus.

Despite this, the country already has three confirmed omicron infections, with two of the cases occurring shortly before the restriction came into effect.

According to the most updated balance sheet by Itamaraty, 325 requests were sent to embassies and consulates across South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Requests for assistance, according to Itamaraty, are concentrated in South Africa, a country where the new variant was discovered and has been responsible for worsening local indicators of the pandemic.

The nation, with 59.3 million inhabitants, also functions as an air hub in the South of the African continent and attracts tourists from different parts of the planet, such as Brazilians.

Itamaraty did not respond to the InfoMoney it is being studied to set up an operation of repatriation flights for Brazilians, as occurred in 2020, in China. At that time, there was no vaccine available against the coronavirus, and Brazilians were in the country where the first Covid-19 infections were registered.

Now, the scenario is different. Those who decided to cross the ocean had to be immunized and tested negative for Covid-19 to enter a foreign land.

Itamaraty says it is working together “with airlines operating in the region so that Brazilians can board, that there are flights to Brazil, or that alternative routes are found.”

The website of the Embassy of Brazil in Pretoria (a city that serves as the seat of the executive power in South Africa) has informed, since this Tuesday (30), that Ethiopian Airlines had flights to the airport in Guarulhos (Greater SP), from Johannesburg, connecting in Addis Ababa, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

O InfoMoney found on the airline’s website only seven flights available this month — the closest only takes off on the 15th and had, at the time of research, three seats available in economy class. The ticket price was R$10,168 (current quotation). The 18th, 20th, 22nd, 25th, 27th and 29th also had flights to Brazil.

“Ethiopian warns, however, that the flights in the coming weeks are already sold out and those with seats available for the following weeks are being filled quickly”, informed the Brazilian diplomatic representation in Pretoria.

At Qatar Airways there are only four flights available this month, from Johannesburg to São Paulo, with tickets costing around R$ 11,000, also at the current price. The first flight is scheduled for the 16th; the others still with vacant seats are between 17 and 19.

So that the wait doesn’t eat into your pocket, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself has been listing low-cost hotels for Brazilians who are unable to fly. In Cape Town, one of the tourist regions in South Africa, the list had six options, whose accommodation with the most expensive rate is no more than R$ 160 per person.

23 nations with omicron

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported on Wednesday (1) that 23 countries, including Brazil, have notified cases of omicron, which is already present on five continents. And he warned: the number must increase.

Scientific research has already found that the omicron has a total of 32 unusual mutations in the protein. spike, part of the virus that most vaccines use to prepare the immune system against Covid-19.

This rate is, according to studies, double the mutations found in Delta, another highly transmissible variant, which was responsible for the most recent global wave of infections and deaths by Covid-19.

“The mutations [da ômicron] may confer potential for immunological escape and possibly a transmissibility advantage,” said the WHO. “Depending on these characteristics, there may be future outbreaks of Covid-19 with serious consequences.”

At the moment, researchers are trying to find out whether omicron is more transmissible than other strains in circulation, whether the severity of the clinical condition of infected people is increased and whether it is capable of circumventing the effectiveness of the vaccines in use.

The WHO warned countries earlier this week that the use of masks, social distancing, in addition to avoiding crowds and closed environments remain prophylactic strategies to contain the new variant.

The organization also advised governments to promote two strategies: mass population testing, to map whether omicron is in widespread circulation; and scaling up vaccination to prevent and reduce the severity of Covid-19 among infected patients.

