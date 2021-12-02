Itapemirim says it has not yet made a profit with the sale of airline tickets – AEROFLAP

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos recently started in the domestic aviation market. Accumulating several operational problems in recent weeks, the company that promises to grow rapidly in 2022 says it still cannot profit from its operations.

The statement was made by the President of the Itapemirim Group, Sidnei Piva, during the PANROTAS 2021 Forum, which stated that the sale of airline tickets does not cover the company’s operating costs.

Despite this, ITA uses a Low Cost structure, with low salaries, used aircraft leasing with low monthly cost, and a lean structure using many outsourced services. In September, the last month of data presented to ANAC, the company registered an occupancy rate of 70% of its seats.

“We have higher prices in all segments. We are still charging a price a little below what the cost requires. The policy for the airline is to measure costs and each one applies its strategy, but today we don’t have a lot of maneuvering weight with costs”, said Sydney Piva.

The executive also highlighted that the company continues with its focus on expanding, reaching breakeven and “bringing more comfort to the passenger”.

Currently, the company has seven aircraft in its fleet, six of which are Airbus A320 and one A319. In the coming months, new aircraft will be added to the fleet, allowing for an increase in the number of frequencies and destinations served by the company.

With information from Panrotas.