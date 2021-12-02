Itapemirim says the price charged on airline tickets does not cover the operating cost

The pricing policy of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos was confirmed by the president of the group, Sidnei Piva, who claimed to be charging prices below the cost of flights.





Despite having spoken, in previous forecasts, that it would reach a breakeven point and profit in November, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) seems to be taking the opposite path, with tickets sold below cost. At least, that is what Sidnei Piva, president of the Itapemirim Group, said during the Panrotas 2021 Forum.

With high inflation and a weak economy in Brazil, prices are expected to rise, but the businessman says the company is still holding back as much as it can.

“We have higher prices in all segments. We’re still charging a price a little below what the cost requires. The policy for the airline is to measure costs and apply the strategy, but today we don’t have much leeway with costs”, said Piva in an interview with Panrotas.

Speaking is important because, today, the company offers a minimum service on board. However, also following previous speeches by the businessman, Itapemirim aims to “bring back the glamor of flying”, which necessarily implies the assumption of new costs with meals on board and entertainment.

On the other hand, the company faces a lack of cash, with mismatch in crew payments, which led to actions by the union of the category.



