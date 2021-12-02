João Vitti tells how it is to act opposite Rafael Vitti in a new soap opera and talks about his granddaughter, Clara Maria

João Vitti and his granddaughter, Clara Maria (Photo: Reproduction)

João Vitti is recording a guest appearance in “Beyond the illusion”. In the next 6 pm telenovela, he will be the father of the protagonist, Davi, played by his real-life son, Rafael Vitti:

– It will be an affective participation. I am very happy to be opposite my son. We have a very close relationship. I am so proud to see the man he has become. Behind the scenes of the recordings, someone from the team comes to me all the time about how Rafael is a nice person to work with.

Before the telenovela debuts, the actor will return to the air in a rerun of “O cravo ea rosa” on Globo, starting next Monday (6).

– “O cravo ea rosa” is a soap opera much loved by the public and, especially in this sad moment we are going through, it will be a great escape valve from reality. It was one of Globo’s best period productions – celebrates him, who plays the journalist Serafim in the story. – I had several scenes with Eva Todor, who was a wonderful person, and with Carlos Vereza, with whom I had a very good partnership, despite being a person with a completely different worldview than mine. But on set those differences were sidelined. outside the Ney Latorraca, a Maria Padilha… The entire cast was very special.

João is also the father of Francisco, 24 years old. The two children are the result of the actor’s marriage to actress Valéria Alencar (photo below). He says that the youngest left home recently.

– It was a hit, especially in the early days. Francisco took the dogs too, so there was a huge silence in the house. Valeria felt more the empty nest syndrome than I did. But at the same time it is a very good feeling of accomplishment. That phase of preoccupation with raising the boys and with money has passed. As parents, we were approved with flying colors. And it’s also nice to go back to living like in the beginning of our relationship, as lovers – analyzes João, who has been with Valéria for 27 years.

At the same time that he sees his children grown up and following their own paths, the actor follows the steps of his first granddaughter, Clara Maria, 2 years old, daughter of Rafael and Tatá Werneck:

– Whenever I go to their house, I tell Rafa and Tatá that my full time belongs to Clara Maria. I don’t even want to know about them (laughter). We do a lot of things together. I just don’t change diapers and put them to sleep. The rest do everything. The other day I made a vegetable garden for her. She also likes to help me make bread. This is a stage where they grow very fast. She has now released the tongue lock and is talking all the time. She is a very loving girl. She has a very nice mood, she drew on her mother’s timing and Rafa’s sweetness.

João Vitti and Valéria Alencar with their children, Francisco and Rafael (Photo: Reproduction)

João Vitti and his wife, Valéria Alencar (Photo: Personal archive)