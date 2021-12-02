Jorge Jesus has already revealed to directors what would make him return as coach of Flamengo

With the departure of Renato Gaúcho, Jorge Jesus was once again speculated to lead Flamengo. However, according to the newspaper O Globo, only a miracle could make this comeback happen in 2022.
According to the newspaper, the coach, who has a contract with Benfica, from Portugal, until June 2022, has the family’s resistance to return to live in Brazil. The publication also states that “The presence in Rio of the agent Bruno Macedo, who brought Portuguese in 2019, in an informal meeting with leaders, was given to the search for other solutions”.
In addition, the newspaper says that Jorge Jesus has already confided in Flamengo officials that his return would be interesting if there was a gap in the Brazilian team after the World Cup next year. A resignation from Benfica, which would make a negotiation with Flamengo viable, should not take place at this time.
If he returns, the Portuguese would arrive to take over a Flamengo team that is being reformulated with the departure of Renato Gaúcho soon after losing the Copa Libertadores title to Palmeiras. This title was conquered by Jesus in 2019, in his first and so far only visit to the club.
