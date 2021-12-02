Jorge Jesus is further away from Flamengo, and another Portuguese coach gains strength | Flemish | Jorge Jesus | JJ

A great dream of fans and Flamengo in 2022, Jorge Jesus is still far from returning to Brazilian football. The Portuguese coach has a contract with Benfica until the end of the current European football season and his family does not want him to return to Brazil at this time.

For Flamengo’s technical command, in addition to Jorge Jesus, the name of Marcelo Gallardo remains one of the priorities. The Argentine coach is at the end of his contract with River Plate and has not yet decided on his future. Fla is watching, but a deal will also be difficult as Gallardo demands things outside the Rio club’s planning.

Jorge Jesus is also a priority, but conversations do not happen yet. Despite being down at Benfica, the trend is for Jorge Jesus to remain in European football in 2022. Thus, the name of another Portuguese player gains strength at Flamengo.

Carlos Carvalhal gains strength at Flamengo

With Jorge Jesus away and Marcelo Gallardo away, the name of Carlos Carvalhal can be painted in Flamengo. The name of the Portuguese coach was always spoken within the club and came to be very close to Fla after the departure of Jorge Jesus. At that time, an agreement was not reached between them due to the great pandemic that Brazil was facing.

Now, with things stabilized, Carlos’ name regains strength at Flamengo. The information is from the newspaper Record, which publishes that the Portuguese coach leads the viable options that Fla is studying, at this moment, in the market.

Increasing the rumors, this Wednesday (1), the manager of Carvalhal, who is also an agent of Jorge Jesus and Bruno Viana, arrived in Rio to deal with fears with Flamengo. It remains to be seen, in fact, which they are.