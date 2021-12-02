Journalist: with more advanced Cruzeiro, XP expects Botafogo to become SAF and receive investment in the second quarter of 2022

O cruise registered last Monday the first Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) Brazil and is advanced with investors. O Botafogo can come soon after, since it has already done its internal procedures for S/A and plans to formalize. the journalist Jorge Nicola, who talked to Pedro Mosque, CEO of XP Investimentos, partner of the clubs.

– Cruzeiro is closer to becoming a club-company. The expectation of Pedro Mesquita and XP is that the Cruzeiro in the first three months will be acquired. Botafogo should go through this stage in the second quarter, between April and June – said Nicola, in a video on “Yahoo!”.

– The current clubs will be divided, becoming part of the social and the new part, with exclusive responsibility for taking care of the football department, which will be the target of national or international investment. Pedro did not want to give details, but I got the impression that there are several interested parties from abroad – Nicola said.

The idea at first will be investment in the football team.

– The values ​​will be debated and discussed between the club and the investor. It is not necessary to pay 100% of the debt, the initial investment will be in better teams at first. The profit will allocate 20% of the monthly income to the “bigger club” (not just the new part of football). That’s the way they work – he completed.