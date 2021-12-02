Juliana Caldas cries and protests against a new film by Leandro Hassum

Actress Juliana Caldas has dwarfism and became known for the role of Estela, daughter of the cruel Sophia (Marieta Severo) in the soap opera O Outros Lado do Paraíso. This Wednesday (01), she published on her Instagram an outburst about the movie Amor Sem Medida, an original Netflix production. In the images, she cries and protests about the feature film starring Leandro Hassum and Juliana Paes.

Credit: Instagram ReproductionJuliana Caldas considered the approach to dwarfism in the film “Love without Measures” absurd

“We are living in a strange world. More and more I see individuality increasing. Difficult to write about this topic in the video because it hurts me. Having to remind people about ‘Respect’ is tiring of stating the obvious. I’m exhausted, I’m sad, but I won’t stop. We followed. Respect me. Respect us”, he wrote in the caption of the post.

Credit: DisclosureScene from the movie Amor sem Measures, starring Leandro Hassum and Juliana Paes

The film features Leandro Hassum in the role of a cardiologist with dwarfism – he was reduced to size through computer graphics – who falls in love with the lawyer Ivana (Juliana Paes). The romantic comedy is a remake of the Argentine film Corazón de León.

Credit: DisclosureThe feature is a remake of the Argentine film Corazón de León

“You can’t accept a movie today that makes you sit down and laugh about it, laugh at others, laugh at the other person’s condition, you know? In the case, right, of the deficiency of dwarfism”, said the actress.

She also commented on the lack of representativeness in choosing an actor without stunting to play the character and highlighted the empowering and prejudiced jokes.

“The person who plays the character who has dwarfism… the actor doesn’t have dwarfism, which is Leandro Hassum himself. They did computer graphics, they decreased [o Leandro Hassum] in computer graphics, stuff like that, to show that he’s short. And, after that, most of the movie is totally hoodlum, totally prejudiced, and totally unacceptable these days. If they were racist, homophobic, fat-phobic jokes, I believe that maybe this subject would be being taken more seriously”, said Juliana.

Watch the video: