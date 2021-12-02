Juliette breaks the silence and shocks everyone by revealing that she met the famous “boring as fuck*”

Juliette Freire participated in the edition of lady night of the last monday (29) and made a rather unusual revelation involving celebrities he’d already met.

The woman from Paraíba, who gained national prominence by participating in the Big Brother Brazil 2021, when asked by Tatá Werneck if she had ever met a famous person “fucking boring*”, said yes.

“Have you ever met a famous person that you admired and then realized that it was so fucking boring?”, asked the comedian, without any shame.

In response, Juliette insisted on telling the truth: “Already! There are people who do not like their ideas well, no. There are people who don’t talk to anything. I don’t speak very well anymore… I don’t have a very good judgment”.

The statement by the ex-sister, of course, generated a topic on the web. “She must have a huge list of names“, joked a fan. “What Juliette said is real. There are people in the art world who are lazy”, pointed out another.

“I think she’s talking about the Alceu Valença. They’ve already sung together and she was visibly shocked by his craziness”, bet a third person.

Tata declares to Juliette

In the same interview, Tatá surprised the woman from Paraíba with a statement beyond special. Right away, the presenter exposed all the affection she feels for Juliette:

“You are very special. Since you became very famous, I thought: ‘Who am I going to meet? Will I find someone who still manages to maintain their serenity? Or someone who is lost?”.

Without blinking, Tatá explained — in other words — that he found a very frank and authentic person in the ex-BBB: “I found a very sweet, approachable and eye-catching girl.”.

She recalled that Juliette Freire won the Big Brother Brasil on the day one of her best friends died: “I was very delighted with you…. Now I can cry, I didn’t want to cry before… I told you that the day you won, it was a day of joy, but Paulo [Gustavo] gone…”.

“I think you are a light. I hope you keep glowing like hell and brightening up everywhere you go”, finished Tatá.

Check out:

Revelations with JULIETTE ON LADY NIGHT! 🗣️🗣️🗣️

run to @multishow that Pitica is telling everything! 👀 #GloboplayMaisCanais pic.twitter.com/nOrKfmhUeq — globoplay 🆚 (@globoplay) November 30, 2021