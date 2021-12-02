Katy Perry has leaked emails where she curses the stylist as a “idiot bitch”

posted on 12/01/2021 4:22 PM



(credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Singer Katy Perry has had a series of leaked emails in which she curses an Australian fashion designer, who also calls herself Katie Perry, a “stupid bitch”. According to the newspaper Daily Mail, copies of the emails were presented by the stylist to a Los Angeles courthouse.

The namesake accuses the American singer of trademark infringement. She has a clothing brand called KP and since 2009 there is a dispute in court between the two over the use of the initials.

“Katy Perry is an artist. Artists are passionate people. Emotions are what drive your talents. It was a passionate response that wasn’t aimed at Ms. Taylor,” said Katy Perry’s attorney Steven Jensen.

In 2009, the stylist presented messages to the press with threats made by the singer’s team to her. The artist asks her to close the label.