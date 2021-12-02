Kiss Club Jury: ‘The Last Time I Run Was To Try To Save Myself From Death’ Says Survivor Who Had Part Of Leg Amputated | Rio Grande do Sul

The hearing of the second survivor of the fire at the nightclub Kiss began at 20:17 this Wednesday (1st) during the jury of the case in Porto Alegre. Kelen Giovana Leite Ferreira attended the party on January 27, 2013, in Santa Maria, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul, and had part of one leg amputated due to the injuries suffered.

The 28-year-old woman spoke about the injuries she sustained in the fire. Thrilled, Kelen reported that she fell in an attempt to escape and that her sandal got stuck around her ankle, cutting off blood circulation.

“The last time I ran was to try and save myself from death,” he said.

Kelen had 18% of his body burned. The young woman told judge Orlando Faccini Neto that she went through the acceptance process since last year, due to the scars.

“I burned 18% of my body and I lost my foot. I wear a prosthesis as a result of everything that happened,” he said.

Earlier, a former employee of the nightclub was heard by the judge, representatives of the Public Ministry and lawyers for the defendants. Kátia Giane Pacheco Siqueira recalled the moment of the fire and the burns she suffered on 40% of her body.

According to judge Orlando Faccini Neto, at least three survivors must be heard on this first day of the jury. In addition to Kátia Giane and Kelen Giovana, there should be a hearing from Emanuel de Almeida Pastl, a survivor who specialized in fire prevention and married a nurse who took care of him.

Kelen Giovana spoke of the grieving process during the nearly nine years after the tragedy. The survivor criticized a documentary produced by the defense of one of the defendants, in which he talks about the process.

“Pain is not recording a video and crying. Pain is spending these eight, almost nine years, what I went through there, what I put on my skin, what I go through walking on the prosthesis, it hurts. This is pain. Pain is when I looked in the mirror for a long time and cried for having been like this”, he vented.

The prosecution asked if she had the same perception as other deponents that “Kiss was a maze”. “Yes,” Kellen agreed.