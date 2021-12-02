“La Casa de Papel, as you know, is over,” says creator

La Casa de Papel will come to an end next December 3rd and, as has been happening with the successful productions of Netflix, is surrounded by speculations about the permanence of its universe on the platform. The series has been on the air for so long that few people remember that it didn’t even start as an original production for the platform. Before having a single season divided into two volumes, it was broadcast by Antena 3, from Spain. But it only became a phenomenon when it ended up in streaming. Of course, in the face of such a resounding success, a new heist was commissioned and impressively slashed into four more parts (3, 4 and 5 volumes 1 and 2).

Even so, the creator Alex Pina guarantees that there are important changes still to come and that the last volume is much more emotional than the previous ones: “It’s a very organic and very specific volume about how this all started and how it’s going to end. The sequels I like the most from the entire series are in these last few episodes, by the way”. Pina’s statement at the production’s official press conference echoes positively among fans, as in its past episodes the series has clearly shown no fear of making drastic decisions. “Fans will follow this latest volume thinking: how are they going to get out of this?”, completed Pina.

Alvaro Death, the Professor, reinforced this scenario when he talked about where his character is inserted when the episodes return: “The creators are already in the habit of pushing the characters to the limit and in this volume they managed to draw even more extreme situations, from which it seems impossible to get out”. These highly calculated scenarios have always been a hallmark of the series. Alex Pina does not hide that the basement is not always in favor of the scene: “We have a team that explains to us how to print money or melt gold, things like that… But if we think the solution won’t be dramatic enough, we change things a little”.

Questions about a sequel turned out to be unavoidable, as the word “sequence” became a kind of shadow, circling the series with each new block of episodes. When the announcement for part 3 was made, part of the public felt that other robberies would continue to happen season after season; when, in fact, the producers’ solution was to create an even grander heist that could yield more than 20 hours of screening. A sequel, then, would be a dangerous idea. “La Casa de Papel, as you know, is over”, said Pina. “If you think we’re going to leave any door open for volume six or seven, the answer is no. If you refer to another type of project… then that’s another story”. who watched Vis to Vis knows that for the showrunner, giving certain characters a lifespan is not impossible.

Ursula Corberó (Tokyo), recalled some of the effects of these “certainties” that are considered when talking about the series: “When we broke up the first time I thought it was really the end and I took a bunch of things home with me as a souvenir. Then came the renovation and I had to take everything back to the part 3 shoot.”. She confirmed that despite the shocking finale of the first volume of Part 5, Tokyo will be in the series: “I’m really happy with the way things turned out. Especially for Tokyo. We had several conversations about what would be the best ending for her and I personally think that no other path would have been as poetic as this one”.

It is a fact that faced with a story that has become so gigantic, the idea of ​​an ending can become tenebrous: “I don’t know how people will react because no one wants it to end”, he said jaime lorente (Denver), summarizing a general expectation of the cast and production. if La Casa de Papel is true to its roots, crime will pay off for some. This means that no one can really say what the future holds. There are still too many cities to be used as bandits nicknames.