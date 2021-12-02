Latam will carry out heavy maintenance on Boeing 767 freighters in São Carlos

The LATAM Group decided to open a new maintenance line in its MRO (acronym for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), installed in São Carlos (SP).

As of May 2022, this maintenance center line will begin operating dedicated to heavy maintenance (check C) of Boeing 767 freighter aircraft (767-300F).

The initiative is aimed at an increasingly efficient and competitive operation, making Brazil concentrate 56% of all heavy maintenance on the group’s aircraft. As a result, LATAM’s total maintenance costs can be reduced by up to 40% compared to services provided by third parties.

The current production capacity at the São Carlos unit is around 10 to 12 checks per year for Boeing 767 aircraft. Now, with its second production line, this capacity should double to 20 checks per year.

Currently, the LATAM MRO in São Carlos (SP) also concentrates seven heavy maintenance lines for aircraft of the Airbus A320 family, capable of carrying out 100% of the checks of the Brazilian fleet of this model, in addition to 66% of the fleet of the entire LATAM Group – the goal is to reach 74% by 2022.

Heavy maintenance on the Boeing 767

Heavy maintenance on Boeing 767 aircraft is performed every 18 months and can last from 25 to 35 days, depending on the age of the aircraft and the manufacturer’s guidelines. These maintenances are part of:

– Tests on aircraft systems and components to identify possible failures.

– Structural inspections from the moment the plane is dismantled, to check for cracks and corrosion, damage considered natural due to the aging process of the plane.

– Repairs and correction of any problems. After assembling the plane, several tests are carried out to identify if the problems have been corrected.

With information from the LATAM Press Office