Lautaro Martínez delivers heel assist and penalty mark in Inter’s victory over Spezia | italian football

Inter Milan beat Spezia this Wednesday, 2-0, in a game valid for the 15th round of the italian championship . Result that makes Internazionale stick with Napoli — the distance between them is only two points (36 to 34). Milan is second, with 35.

Inter opened the scoring at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium 36 minutes into the first half. After the good play between defender D’Ambrosio and forward Lautaro Martínez, who shifted his heel, midfielder Gagliardini completed it to the goal, hitting the ball on the left corner.

Lautaro Martínez was also instrumental in the team’s second goal, in the final stage. On minute 12, he built the play on the edge of the penalty area and submitted. The ball caught in the hand of defender Kiwior. Penalty that Lautaro himself converted.

Inter Milan will have a complicated commitment for the Serie A this weekend: clash against Roma, at the Olympic Stadium, on Saturday. Spezia will host Sassuolo at La Fiorita stadium, on Sunday.

