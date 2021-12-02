Lava Jato: STJ annuls the convictions of Palocci, Vaccari and 11 other defendants and sends case to the Electoral Court | jet wash operation

Among those benefited by the decision are former PT treasurer João Vaccari Neto, former minister Antonio Palocci, former Petrobras Services director Renato Duque and ten other co-defendants convicted in 2017 by then federal judge Sérgio Moro (video below) – responsible for Lava Jato actions in the first instance of the Federal Court. Among the crimes are passive corruption and money laundering.

Moro condemns former PT minister Antonio Palocci to 12 years in prison

Among those convicted were Marcelo Odebrecht, former president of the Odebrecht Group, and advertisers Monica Moura and João Santana.

Two of the defendants in the process had already been acquitted for lack of evidence (Branislav Kontic, a former advisor to Palocci, and Rogério de Araújo, a former Odebrecht executive).

In practice, the decision determines that the process starts over from scratch.

“I recognize the incompetence of the Federal Court to prosecute and judge the present case, I declare the nullity of all decision-making acts”, stated Rissato in the decision.

Also according to the minister, the processes must be referred to the competent court, which, by its own discretion, may ratify the acts, if there is no harm to the accused, “in compliance with the principles of efficiency, reasonable duration of the process and procedural economy” .

Vaccari’s defense alleged the Federal Court’s incompetence to analyze the accusations, due to the “existence of elements of occurrence of the practice of the crime of two electoral funds”.

Rissato cited the STF decision that determined, in 2019, that electoral crimes such as box 2 (non-declaration in the electoral accountability of amounts collected in campaigns) that have been committed in connection with other crimes such as corruption and money laundering must be sent to Electoral Justice.