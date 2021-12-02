Leak reveals details of new AMD Ryzen 7000 chips, Vermeer S and more

Zen 2 microarchitecture will still make a comeback

Various information about the AMD’s next plans were released by the leaker Enthusiast Citizen. He talks about new processors still based on Zen 2 which will face the Intel Core i3 Alder Lake CPUs, as well as mentioning another lineup based on Zen 3 and the next microarchitecture Zen 4.

The name “Renoir X” is new and has never been mentioned in rumors or by AMD. It concerns a new series of Zen 2 based Ryzen CPUs manufactured in 7nm and should have specs similar to the Ryzen 4000G APUs, but without the graphics cores. These processors should be AMD’s positioning against future Intel Core i3 Alder Lake.

The leaker says there will be no R7-series CPUs, which makes sense if the fight is against Intel’s entry-level CPUs. In the middle of the year, another known leaker, Komachi_Ensaka, had already disclosed the possible existence of a Ryzen 5 4500 and Ryzen 3 4100, so we’re probably talking about them. As with the Core i3 Alder Lake CPUs, the Ryzen Renoir X should arrive sometime next year.

The next lineup of processors is called “Vermeer S” and will be based on Zen 3 with improvements to the 7nm manufacturing process. The Ryzen CPUs of this series will have as its biggest differential the design in stacked 3D chiplets and will be the first to bring this design. Furthermore, these processors will be compatible with the current socket AM4. The Vermeer S lineup is to be featured during CES 2022.



During the 5-year celebration of Ryzen processors, AMD announced that the purported Vermeer S-series should see a gaming performance gain of up to 15%, up to 96MB of L3 cache and even TDP of the Ryzen CPUs available now. These processors should arrive in the first quarter of next year.

The leaker ends the AMD rumor round with a lineup based on the new Zen 4 microarchitecture. The “Raphael” is expected to arrive between Q2 and Q3 2022 and will arrive with X670 motherboards. The B650 mainboards should arrive a month later. Both will support PCI-E Gen 5 and DDR5 memory only, unlike Intel’s Z690 for Alder Lake CPUs that arrived supporting DDR5 and DDR4.

Via: WCCFtech